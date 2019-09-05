Waffle House Index: Myrtle Beach store defies Dorian, keeps its doors open

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Waffle House Index is something we all hear about when a hurricane is on the way.
Last to close, first to open, the Waffle House is the unofficial measure of a storm's severity.
While residents across the Grand Strand need to take Hurricane Dorian very seriously, the Waffle House right around the corner from the WMBF News station off Frontage Road is open and pretty busy Thursday morning.
Viewer-submitted pictures show a large number of people decided to risk tornados, the wind and rain for some fresh waffles.
