Taylorsville hosts Jeff Davis in “Clash of Titans” Thursday night

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Taylorsville and Bassfield High used to meet quite a bit on the football field back when the Yellowjackets roamed class 2A.
Thursday night’s contest will be the first since Bassfield consolidated with Prentiss to form Jefferson Davis County.
The Jaguars captured the class 3A state championship in their inaugural season (2017), adding to the five state titles Bassfield High won from 2009-2016.
Tartars head coach Mitch Evans knows exactly who’s coming to town on Thursday at 7 p.m.
"Ever since coach Mancuso got there, they’ve been a nightmare for a bunch of people,” Evans said. “It’s a challenge and we like that kind of challenge. Defensively we have to be very keyed in to what they do. You gotta be very focused every play on your keys, what you’ve practiced, been taught all week. You gotta be focused for every snap of the game or they can hurt you with a big play."
"They run the ball hard so make sure to tackle well, get ‘em on the ground,” said Taylorsville senior defensive lineman Zarian McGill. “Like I said, they're a good team."
Mancuso certainly knows Taylorsville is a much different team than his Yellowjackets beat 42-13 in 2015.
The Tartars have played in two straight 2A state titles, capturing the 2017 crown. Led by junior quarterback Ty Keyes with an arsenal of weapons at his disposal, Taylorsville is as talented a football team Jeff Davis will see all season.
"The main thing that we're most concerned about is yards after the catch,” Mancuso said. “You’re not going to stop a football team like that. The thing we've got to do is be good tacklers."
“They are really competitive,” said Jefferson Davis senior cornerback Michael Carraway. They got a great quarterback, as we all know. Their defense, they’re good. Like coach said, this is the biggest game of our season. It’s going to be a real good game.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.