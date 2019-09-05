Suspect captured after Madison Co. deputy shot in head

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A hostage situation led to a chase in Madison County Thursday morning and ended with two officers injured.
According to Canton Mayor Truly, a Madison County deputy was shot in the head and transported for treatment. A second deputy was injured, but it’s not clear at this point if he was shot or if the injury came from broken glass when the vehicle was shot.
The suspect was also shot. The condition of the victims and suspect remains unknown at this time.
There was a heavy police presence on scene throughout the morning, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The Canton Public School District released a statement on their Facebook page saying that as a safety precaution, three schools were placed on lock-down while police were searching for the suspect. The lock-down was lifted after the suspect was captured.
It’s confirmed that police have part of the area blocked off.
This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.
