SPAS’ thrift shop moves to larger location

HATTIESBURG, MS WDAM) - A thrift store which has benefited Southern Pines Animal Shelter for nearly eight years has a new location.
The Second Chance Thrift Shop has moved a few blocks from its original location on Broadway Drive to Bartur Street.
The new store will continue to sell donated items such as clothing, shoes, toys, electronics and jewelry, but it’s about twice as large as the old location, with a much bigger area to collect donations.
“The donation room is now about three times larger than what we were working with at the old shop,” said Rebecca Brown, thrift shop manager. “So, no turning away donations, we have plenty of room for everything. We don’t have to crowd the shelves, you can breathe in here. It’s been the best thing that the thrift shop has done so far.”
Over the years, the shop has helped fund many projects at SPAS.
“We’ve been able to repave the parking lot, we’ve been able to help buy a new van to help transport the animals,” said Brown. “We’ve been able to do things for the Spay and Neuter Clinic as well, upkeep and maintenance, little things that pop up that maybe they’re not prepared for.”
The new location has been open for about three weeks.
Hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. On Saturday, it’s open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.