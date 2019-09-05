New schedule at PIB adds extra Dallas flight, cuts Chicago route

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport is no longer offering flights to Chicago.
A new flight schedule offered by American Airlines began Wednesday, with two direct, non-stop flights daily, to and from Dallas.
Previously, the airline offered one flight a day to Dallas and another to Chicago, with stopovers in Meridian.
Airport director Tom Heanue hopes this new schedule will be more popular with travelers.
“The numbers just didn’t materialize for the Chicago flight,” Heanue said. “I thank all those that used the flight, and enjoyed it and are sorry that we’re losing it, but the numbers just weren’t there. So, we’re hoping that Dallas is a good hub for us, we’ve got a good connection over there. There’s a large Southern Miss Alumni base.”
On Saturdays, only one flight to and from Dallas will take place.
