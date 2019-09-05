Mable Street residents tired of water leak

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A water leak in Hattiesburg has been giving residents headaches for three years.
The leak is located on Mable Street.
Lula Mitchell, a resident of the the street, said she’s made several calls to complain.
Residents say when the city does come out, they fill in a pothole with gravel and that’s it.
We reached out to the City of Hattiesburg regarding the leak.
“A repair for this apartment complex has been on the list, because the area in general has had repetitive repairs on the service lines and they need to be replaced," said Samantha McCain, chief communications officer for the city. “Crews will be out to replace the service lines in this area."
Residents are concerned about mosquitoes and the possibility of West Nile Virus with the standing water.
They hope the city will be able to fix this problem quickly.
