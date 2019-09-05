Lawsuit: JC violated former student’s right to free speech

Any student parade, serenade, demonstration, rally, and/or other meeting or gathering for any purpose, conducted on the campus of the institution must be scheduled with the President or Vice President of Student Affairs at least 72 hours in advance of the event. (Forms available in Student Affairs) Names of the responsible leaders of the groups must be submitted to the institution at the time of scheduling. Organizations which meet at regular times and places may, schedule such meetings with the Office of Student Affairs at the beginning of each year.

Jones College Student Handbook