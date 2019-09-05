Law enforcement teams up with Special Olympics athletes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement officers in the Hub City are teaming up with Special Olympic athletes to raise money.
The money raised will go directly to the athletes and the things they need to compete.
None of the Special Olympics athletes pay out-of-pocket to compete and these donations are a big help.
Thursday those athletes and some law enforcement officers were at the Midtowner in Hattiesburg to raise money.
There are more opportunities to donate throughout the month of September.
All of the meetings are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will rotate restaurants.
Monday is Cresent City Grill, Tuesday is Ed’s Burger Joint, Wednesday is Tabella Italian Restaurant and Thursday is the Midtowner.
The Special Olympics for the Hattiesburg area is Sept. 21 and the Mississippi statewide games are Oct. 11-13 at Camp Shelby.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.