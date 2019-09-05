Laurel United Way kicks off auto-racing themed annual campaign

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The United Way of the Pine Belt Region has shifted its annual fundraising efforts into high gear with an auto-racing themed campaign for 2019.
The organization hopes to raise $660,000 with the theme, “Be a Driving Force for Caring.”
Thursday morning, the campaign officially kicked off with a celebration breakfast at Sanderson Farms Corporate Headquarters.
Some businesses and organizations have already pledged more than $436,000.
They’re known as campaign “pacesetters,” and they were guests of honor during the event.
“Our pacesetter companies do their campaigns in August,” said Rhonda Gilbert, executive director of the United Way of the Pine Belt Region. “Then, the other companies follow, but that’s the whole point, is to let them be the pace cars, so to say, of the campaign. They are setting the pace for the rest of the companies to follow."
The campaign wraps up Nov. 15.
