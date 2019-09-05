Hot and dry in the Pine Belt as Dorian stalks the East Coast

We started off your Thursday with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be sunny all day long with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index around 100-105 degrees. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 80s to upper 70s with lows in the low 70s. The weather for the rest of the week will be dry, sunny and hot. Highs will be in the upper 90s with sunny skies as dry air moves into the area on the outer edge of Hurricane Dorian. Dry and sunny weather will continue into this weekend with highs in the low 90s. Dorian is a Category 3 hurricane as of this morning. It is now moving north along the Georgia coast. It will impact the Carolinas later today and Friday.