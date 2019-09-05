Hospital executive appointed to Hattiesburg Convention Commission

HATTIESBURG, Ind. (WDAM) - The vice-president of marketing at Merit Health-Wesley will now serve on the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.
Traci Rouse was appointed by Mayor Toby Barker and approved by the City Council on Tuesday.
She will fill the position on the seven-member commission previously held by the late Bud Kirkpatrick.
Rouse worked as marketing manager for the convention commission from 2000 to 2010.
“Tourism, attraction management is a subject I’m pretty familiar with,” said Rouse. “I’ve been in marketing for 19 years, so put them together and I think my learning curve will be short, I just need to catch up on what’s been going on with the commission lately.”
Commissioners are appointed for two years, but can serve indefinitely until replaced.
The commission was formed in 1991.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.