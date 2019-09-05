Authorities investigating threat of violence at Wayne County, Laurel football game

Waynesboro, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Wayne County say they are taking a phone call warning of shots to be fired at Friday night’s football game between Wayne County and Laurel seriously.
School officials say the game will be played as scheduled in Waynesboro but that both schools have decided their bands will not be participating in the event.
Law enforcement from Laurel, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Waynesboro Police Department will be out in force to ensure the safety of the public.
Waynesboro Police Chief Holt Ross said all appropriate measures are being taken to help prevent any violence at the game.
“We want people to come out and feel safe and enjoy the football game, but if you’re thinking of coming by and shooting into the stadium or shooting outside the stadium or coming into the stadium and firing, there’ll be zero tolerance for that,” Ross said. “It will be addressed immediately and there will also be assets which will be both visible and some not visible to ensure safety.”
Ross went on to say that the threat is believed to be gang related and his department, along with multiple law enforcement agencies from around the area, are aggressively pursuing all leads in order to prevent possible violence.
Kickoff for the game between the War Eagles and Golden Tornadoes will be at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.