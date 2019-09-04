Phil Bryant endorses Lynn Fitch in Attorney General race

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Phil Bryant is endorsing Lynn Fitch in the race for Mississippi Attorney General.
In a tweet Wednesday morning, Bryant threw his support behind the two-term state treasurer, saying “Let’s make it happen!”
Fitch responded saying she is ready to serve the state and help make history.
With this election, Mississippi will make history electing the state’s first female attorney general.
Fitch defeated attorney Andy Taggart in a party primary runoff and will face Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins in the Nov. 5 general election.
Collins is an Army veteran and former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi.
Before Fitch was elected treasurer in 2011, she was state Personnel Board director. She has been a state government attorney and has worked in private law practice.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.