Man wanted for killing stepfather in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - According to WTOK, the Meridian police department has released the name of a man wanted for shooting and killing someone on August 28th on Ash Avenue.
Onorious Campbell is wanted for the murder of his stepfather Arnold Brown.
Campbell is considered armed and dangerous.
If you know where he is, contact Meridian police or Crime Stoppers at 601-485-8477.
WTOK reports that Brown was ambushed by the shooter who was hiding and waiting for him to come home.
