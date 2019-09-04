First Alert: Tropical activity increasing

PINE BELT (WDAM) - As Hurricane Dorian moves northwest away from the Bahamas, the Tropical Atlantic is starting to become more active. This isn’t unusual. The peak of Hurricane Season is Sept. 10.
As of now there are four areas of interest active in the tropics and one new wave that is set to come off the African coast in the next few days that has the potential for development.
Hurricane Dorian will be a threat to the East Coast through Saturday morning as it moves along the east coasts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Tropical Storm Fernand in the Gulf of Mexico is set to move west into Mexico near Tampico in the coming days.
Tropical Depression Eight is off the coast of Africa. It is projected to become Gabrielle in the coming days as it drifts northwest and out to sea. It isn't forecast to bother land during its lifespan.
Invest 92L is near Bermuda and has a 50% chance of development during the next five days. It will bring heavy rain and wind as well as high seas to Bermuda.
And the Tropical Wave coming off the coast of Africa is the coming days may eventually get the designation of Invest 94L. If it does develop into a tropical system, it would be Humberto.
As of now, no tropical system is forecast to move toward the northern Gulf Coast during the next five days. And forecast model guidance suggests that there is no threat to the northern Gulf Coast during the next 10 days.
