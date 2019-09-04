Family of 6 loses home to fire in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY (WDAM) - A Jones County family of six is picking up the pieces after their rental home burned down Tuesday morning.
Volunteer firefighters responded to the structure fire on Township Road in the Glade community around 9:15 a.m.
Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the family was sleeping when an odd noise woke the father, and he left his bedroom to find out what it was. He opened the bedroom door to find smoke filling the two-story home.
The man got his wife and four children out of the house before getting out himself. Once outside, he found fire in the area surrounding the utility room.
By the time firefighters got to the scene, one side of the home on both the first and second stories near the carport and utility room was burning.
Multiple techniques were used to attack the blaze, including a deck gun and several hand lines.
The home was severely damaged, and two vehicles were lost in the blaze. The family also lost two dogs in the house fire.
Glade, M & M and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, as well as Emserv Ambulance Service and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, who will be further investigating the fire.
