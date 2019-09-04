Dry, sunny weather continuing for the week

We started Wednesday with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s will continue all day with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index around 100. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 80s to upper 70s, with lows in the low 70s. The weather will be dry, sunny and hot for the rest of the week with highs in the mid 90s as dry air moves into the area on the outer edge of Hurricane Dorian. Dry and sunny weather will continue this weekend with highs in the low 90s. Dorian has weakened to a Category 2 as of this morning. It is now moving north along the Florida coast and will impact the Carolinas later this week.