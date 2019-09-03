Waller will not endorse candidate in general election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT has confirmed with a senior campaign official that Bill Waller, Jr. will not make an endorsement and will stay out of the general election.
Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves defeated Waller in the August 27 runoff for the Republican nomination for Mississippi Governor.
Governor Phil Bryant responded to the news saying, “It is certainly disappointing for anyone who claims to be a Republican not to have the ability to overcome the trials of a political campaign and endorse the Republican nominee selected by the voters.”
Reeves will face Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two other candidates in November.
We will have more on this tonight.
