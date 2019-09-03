Reward offered for Foxworth armed robbery suspect

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Crime Stoppers offered a reward for information leading to an arrest in connection to an armed robbery in Foxworth.
A suspect is sought in an armed robbery of Cox’s Triangle Store on Aug. 22. Up to $1,000 in cash is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.
“We really need the public to take a close look at the security camera pictures and call us if you know who did this,” said Diane James, executive director of Metro Crime Stoppers.
To report a tip and be eligible for the reward, call 601-582-7867 or go to www.p3tips.com/364.
Metro Crime Stoppers said tips will not be traced, recorded or taped so the tipster will remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.