Petal closes basketball, tennis courts due to vandalism

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal Parks and Recreation Director Brian Hall announced on Sunday that the city’s basketball and tennis courts will be closed for a week after someone dumped trash all over center court.
A city worker found the mess on Sunday and had to stay three additional hours to clean the court.
This comes after Petal decided to lock the switch controlling the lights to the courts, preventing athletes from playing at night. Hall said that decision was made in an effort to cut down on the electric bill for his facilities as his department is facing cuts in this year’s proposed budget.
Hall added he is not trying to punish all of the athletes that use the facilities for the act of one person but if those who use the courts cannot do so correctly, closures will happen again.
Hall said if the person who dumped the trash comes forward he will open the courts back up. Hall said he will not press charges but would the person responsible do some community service to make up for their wrongdoing.
