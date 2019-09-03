MHP releases Labor Day holiday enforcement totals

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol released its holiday enforcement numbers Tuesday following the Labor Day weekend.
According to MHP Troop J, which serves the Pine Belt, 20 arrests were made from Friday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 2, including 14 for DUI, five for drugs and one felony arrest.
Two people died in traffic accidents during the enforcement period. MHP Troop J spokesman Travis Luck said 16-year-old Brenna Clark, of Laurel and 26-year-old Thomas Hinton, of Richton were killed in a head-on crash on State Route 15 in Perry County this past Friday
Troopers made 216 DUI arrests statewide and worked around 130 accidents.
