Man injured in possible shooting
Police responded to the Plantation Place Apartments after receiving a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. (Source: WDAM)
September 3, 2019 at 4:11 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 4:11 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating after responding to a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived to the scene at the Plantation Place Apartments and found a man suffering from a graze wound to his arm, according to police.

The victim told officers he had been shot roughly 30 minutes before calling police.

Police said there is no evidence to support a shooting actually occurring at this location.

No further information was given by the victim.

