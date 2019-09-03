Man injured in possible shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating after responding to a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon.
Officers arrived to the scene at the Plantation Place Apartments and found a man suffering from a graze wound to his arm, according to police.
The victim told officers he had been shot roughly 30 minutes before calling police.
Police said there is no evidence to support a shooting actually occurring at this location.
No further information was given by the victim.
