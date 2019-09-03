Man charged with murder after missing Lincoln Co. woman’s body found

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The body of a Lincoln County woman has been found and the suspect is now behind bars.
Sixty-year-old Dianne Richardson McMorris was last seen by her family two weeks ago, driving a 2003 gray Ford Focus.
According to Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing, 46-year-old Dan White is now charged with murder in the first-degree. White was previously being held as a person of interest after McMorris’ vehicle was found August 29.
He is charged with burglary of a dwelling and unlawful taking of a vehicle. Sheriff Rushing said his charges could be upgraded.
Sheriff Rushing said a woman’s body was discovered in the Homochitto National Forest around 4:45 p.m Saturday, August 24. The body was 10 to 15 yards into the forest off of Caseyville Road.
Deputies received confirmation from the State Crime Lab Tuesday morning that it was McMorris’ body.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.