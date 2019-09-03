Man arrested in Forrest Co. wanted for statutory rape in Lamar Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A convicted felon arrested over the weekend in Forrest County on drug and gun charges was also wanted for statutory rape in Lamar County.
Oliver McNair, 28, was taken into custody and booked into the Forrest County Jail on Saturday.
McNair was arrested when deputies responded to a disturbance call from a home on Ruger Road in the Sunrise community. While deputies were on the way to the scene, the caller told dispatch that McNair left the home and described what he was wearing and what direction he went.
Investigator John Tryner said deputies ran McNair’s information and found he had a warrant for statutory rape out of Lamar County that was issued back in March. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the rape case involves a 14-year-old.
Forrest County deputies found McNair walking on the road and took him into custody. Tryner said deputies searched a bag McNair was carrying and found drugs and a stolen gun.
McNair is being charged with trafficking a controlled substance (meth) while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance (MDMA), possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and possession of marijuana. He is also facing the statutory rape charge in Lamar County.
McNair’s was booked into the Forrest County Jail on a $53,000 bond.
