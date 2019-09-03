Lamar County approves 2020 budget

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Board of Supervisors approved a 2020 budget of more than $54 million on Tuesday.
Within the budget, the county can fully fund all departments.
"We did have in increase in value from last year, which gave us a little bit more money to work with. Which is a good thing,” said County Administrator Jody Waits.
Here is a breakdown of the budget:
- 29 percent is going towards public works and general government.
- 27 percent is going towards public safety.
- The rest is divided up among other departments in the county.
One thing Waits says is vital for the Board is having an adequate carryover budget, which is used when the county faces a natural disaster or some type of emergency. This allows the Board to avoid borrowing funds.
“Certainly, where we live, one hurricane could come through, or tornado, and we’re having to rally resources,” Waits said. “If you don’t have the money in the bank to do that, it could interrupt other services. That’s very important for us to do that.”
The budget proposes no tax levy or millage rate increases. They will be the same as last years at 124.15 mils.
That includes the Lamar County School District at 51 percent of those mils.
“Whereas the millage has not gone up, homeowners might see their property tax go up because the value of their home has gone up,” Waits said. “That helps us though because then we don’t have to raise the mileage and we can continue to operate.”
Lamar County millage rates have not been raised in 15 years.
