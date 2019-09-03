HPD: One injured in shooting over parking spot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police believe an argument over a parking spot led to a shooting Sunday morning in Hattiesburg, injuring one person.
Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to the reported shooting in the 100 block of Plantation Place Drive around 1:30 a.m.
One man was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, according to police. The man was treated before being released.
An HPD official said it is believed the suspect and the victim knew each other.
If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.