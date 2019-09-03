HPD: Fla. man busted with THC gummies, drinks, vape cartridges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department made an arrest following a traffic stop near U.S. Highway 98 and Ralston Road on Tuesday morning.
According to HPD, officers arrested a suspect from Pensacola, Fla. before 11 a.m.
Vonchae Simpkins, 29, was taken into custody and booked into the Forrest County Jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) over 30 grams.
Officers reportedly seized 90 grams of THC gummies, two bottles of THC infused beverages and two grams of THC cartridges.
