High School Football Recap: Week 2, part 3

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Chad Locklear threw for one touchdown and ran for another Friday night as South Jones High School defeated visiting Northeast Lauderdale High School 28-21.
Senior Travis Conner caught five passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in a see-saw game that came down to the fourth quarter.
Trailing 6-0 after one quarter, the Braves took a 7-6 halftime lead only to have the Trojans rally to go back up 21-14 after three quarters.
But South Jones outscored Northeast Lauderdale 14-0 in the final quarter.
Locklear completed 8-of-10 passes for 159 yards and a score. He also rushed 17 times for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Junior running back Tegarrius Roberts ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and caught two passes for 14 yards. Junior B.J. Hawthorne added 45 yards on five carries.
The Braves (1-1) will host West Lincoln High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Knights (1-1) dropped a 29-21 decision Friday to Philadelphia High School.
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Bulldogs rushed for 326 yards against its Perry County archrival Friday night.
Sophomore Tyrion Sumrall rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while junior JaMaureon Gill ran for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Junior Jaden Scott had 94 yards rushing on just four carries and caught two passes for 31 yards a touchdown.
Junior quarterback James Bolton threw for a score and rushed for 27 yards and another score on five carries.
Perry Central led 7-0 after one quarter, then put the game away in the second quarter, outscoring the Rebels 20-0.
The Bulldogs (1-1) will remain on the road, traveling to Mt. Olive High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pirates (1-1) lost 27-0 Friday to Mize High School.
Richton (0-2) will host Enterprise High School at 7 p.m. The Yellowjackets (1-1) lost to Sebastopol High School 41-14 Friday.
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) _ The teams were tied 7-7 after one quarter before the Pirates outscored the Aggies 24-7 in the second quarter to bust the game open.
Pass Christian senior quarterback Dustin Allen threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 32 yards and another score.
Senior Bryson Adams ran for a touchdown and senior Huu Nguyen added 65 yards on 11 carries.
Sophomore Kameron White caught two passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, while senior Xavier Paige grabbed a 27-yard touchdown pass. Senior Andrew Moffett had four catches for 88 yards.
The Aggies (1-1) will welcome Bay High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (2-0) defeated Purvis High School 28-14 Friday.
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Crusaders’ 2019 football season got off to the wrong kind of start, as Junior Adam Ritter and sophomore Charlie Olsen combined to run for 325 yards and four touchdowns for the Fighting Irish (1-0).
Ritter went for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and Olsen added 156 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Sophomore Nick Pipkins had 33 yards on 13 carries.
Sacred Heart (0-1) will host West Lincoln High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bears (1-1) picked up their first win of the season Friday with a 33-18 victory over Salem High School.
