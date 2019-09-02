Sunny & warm Labor Day in store; Dorian remains non-threat to MS

Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. Skies will be sunny all day long with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index around 100. Temps this evening will be in the low 80s to upper 70s with lows in the low 70s.
The weather for the rest of the week will be dry, sunny, and hot. Highs will be in the mid-90s with sunny skies as dry air moves into the area on the Outer edge of Dorian.
Dry and sunny weather will continue into this weekend with highs in the low 90s.
Dorian remains a Category 5 as of this morning. It is nearly stationary over Grand Bahama Island. It will begin to turn later tonight and into Tuesday before going up the eastern seaboard. This poses NO THREAT to Mississippi.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.