High School Football Recap: Week 2, part 2

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) _ The ground game produced all Petal High School’s points Friday night as the Panthers returned from the Gulf Coast with a tidy 21-6 victory over Harrison Central High School.
Petal has won two games to start a season for the first time since starting 5-0 in 2013.
After a scoreless first quarter, senior quarterback DeCarlos Nicholson scored on a 5-yard run to give the Panthers a 7-0 halftime lead.
Senior Rashad Hanford tore off a 10-yard scoring run in the third quarter for a 14-0 Petal lead.
The Red Rebels (1-1) got within a score on a fourth-quarter touchdown pass before senior Micah McGowan put the game in Petal’s pocket with an 18-run scoring run.
Petal (2-0) will host Brookhaven High School in a Panther Fight at 7 p.m. Friday. Brookhaven (0-2) dropped a 42-28 decision Friday to Lawrence County High School.
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Sophomore Brycen Smith scored on a 80-yard kickoff return and a 45-yard pass to help the Bobcats build a quick 20-0 lead at halftime.
Sophomore Brycen Smith accounted for 11 points on three field goals (35 yards, 38 yards, 39 yards) and two extra points. Sophomore J.J. Parker scored Sumrall’s final touchdown on a 2-yard run.
Wesson (0-2) scored on 5-yard run in the fourth quarter by junior Orlando Smith.
Sumrall sophomore quarterback John Ford completed 7-of-15 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.
A dozen players ran the football as the Bobcats picked up 176 yards on 43 carries, with senior Gabriel Cocroft (six carries) and sophomore Darryn Coney (three carries) leading the way with 36 yards apiece.
Sumrall (2-0) will travel to Seminary High School for Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff. The Bulldogs (2-0) topped Stone High School 32-23 Friday.
FOREST, Miss. (WDAM) _ Led by freshman Tyrick Jones, the Bulldogs piled up 264 rushing yards Friday to run past the homestanding Bearcats.
Jones piled up 151 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Senior Malik Holliday ran for 60 yards on 11 carries and senior Chase Wilson had 44 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Senior quarterback Adrian Cole only threw three times but completed two of them for 56 yards and a touchdown to junior Eddie Payton.
Cole also had a 2-point conversion pass to Payton and Wilson tacked on a 2-point conversion run.
Bay Springs led 12-0 after one quarter, but Forest would not go away. The Bearcats (0-2) cut the lead to 12-7 at halftime and within striking distance at 20-13 after three quarters.
The Bulldogs put the game away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Forest 16-6.
Bay Springs (2-0) will host Lumberton High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (1-1) fell 36-13 Friday at West Marion High School.
STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior quarterback Omarion Bridges ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries as the Red Devils got in the win column in their home opener.
Senior Cooper Rogers ran for 76 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and junior Jordan Sampson added 35 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. All told, Stringer rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns against the Bulldogs (0-2).
The Red Devils (1-1) will host Enterprise High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (2-0) topped Southeast Lauderdale High School 40-26 Friday.
