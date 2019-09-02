FCSO makes drug bust over Labor Day weekend

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office made a drug bust over the Labor Day weekend.
The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post-Sunday deputies arrested a suspect in the Sunrise community.
The suspect was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (meth) while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance MDMA; commonly known as ecstasy, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, and possession of marijuana.
