USM, ASU fans tailgate before their game Saturday

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Thousands of University of Southern Mississippi and Alcorn State University football fans gathered at Southern Miss Saturday to take part in tailgating activities before the football teams met at The Rock.
Fans grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken or ribs and took part in other activities.
They enjoyed great weather with temperatures several degrees cooler than usual for late August.
“Everybody’s nice, they helped us with directions when we were lost,” said Katerra Trevillion, an ASU student from Flowood.
“When there’s football at The Rock it’s just a different atmosphere,” said Ben Waddle, a recent graduate from USM. “Hattiesburg is a great city without football, but with football, it’s even a better city."
Saturday’s contest was the third meeting for Southern Miss and ASU.
