High School Football Recap; Week 2 (Part 1)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior Damon Stewart threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third Friday night as Oak Grove High School opened its 2019 football season with a 43-28 victory over visiting Wayne County High School.
The Warriors led 15-7 after one quarter and 29-14 at halftime. Both teams traded touchdowns through the final two quarters.
Stewart, making his first start at quarterback, found senior Tavion Smith with a TD pass to open the scoring. Junior running back Keon Preyor followed with an 11-yard touchdown run and Smith and Stewart linked up on a 2-point conversion pass for s 15-0 lead.
Wayne County closed the deficit to 15-7 on a 20-yard run by sophomore Kelnevious Walley.
Oak Grove pushed its lead out to 29-7 on a 5-yard run by Stewart and 1-yard run by junior Eugene Newell Jr. Wayne County got one score back on a 44-yard run by junior Shadamien Williamson.
Senior Eric Robinson scored a 1-yard pass from Stewart in the third quarter, but Wayne County closed to with a score on a 32-yard pass to Williamson from senior Zhakerreun Wesley in the third period and Wesley’s 20-yard run in the fourth quarter.
But senior Nick Milsap gave the Warriors breathing room with an 8-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring.
Oak Grove (1-0) will travel to Gulfport High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Admirals (2-0) downed Northwest Rankin High School 21-14 Friday night.
Wayne County (1-1) will welcome Laurel iIgh School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Golden Tornadoes (2-0) topped Hattiesburg High School 35-19 Friday in the Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug.
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) _ Sophomore Octavious Harvey and junior Jartavious Martin scored two touchdowns each Friday as the Trojans pulled away in the second quarter and kept the Panthers at arm’s distance.
The teams were tied 7-7 after one quarter. Harvey caught a 29-yard scoring pass from senior quarterback Jeremiah Holmes for West Marion and Lumberton answered with a 3-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Rodney Parker.
The Trojans outscored the Panthers 16-0 in the second quarter to go up 23-7 at halftime.
Martin, who rushed for 110 yards on 14 carries, scored on a 1-yard run, Harvey added another 1-yard scoring run and senior Brian Blakeney kicked a 23-yard field goal.
Harvey finished 73 yards rushing on 13 carries and caught three passes for 72 yards.
West Marion bumped the lead to 29-7 in the third quarter on 76-yad touchdown pass to junior Omarion Husband from junior Jayden Duncan.
Duncan completed 3-of-4 passes for 95 yards, while Holmes went 5-of-6 for 73 yards.
Lumberton got back within 29-13 on a 4-yard touchdown run by junior Robert Henry, but Martin got loose on a 31-yard scoring run to ice the game for the Trojans.
Henry finished with 126 yards on 16 carries, while Parker went for 36 yards on 14 carries.
The Trojans (2-0) will host Marion County rival East Marion High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles (1-1) fell 60-14 to Columbia High School Friday.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Mustangs returned three Tigers’ turnovers for touchdowns in a 28-point second-quarter Friday night that led to a 42-0 halftime lead.
Junior quarterback Alan Follis staked West Jones to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter with touchdown passes of 56 yards to junior Kentrell Pruitt and 22 yards to junior Trajick Randolph, respectively.
Follis finished 6-of-7 for 123 yards. Randolph had two catches for 31 yards.
In the second quarter, seniors Dontorurean Crosby (1 yard) and Londarrius McRunnels (35 yards) scored on interceptions and junior Colin Maggard (19 yards) returned a fumble for another score.
Sophomore Josh McDonald, who ran for 75 yards on 16 carries, capped the Mustangs’ big quarter with a 17-yard touchdown run.
Northeast avoided the shutout when junior JaMarkus Sampson hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from junior Mason Smith in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers managed just 142 total yards against the Mustangs.
West Jones (2-0), the defending Class 5A South State champion, will remain on the road, visiting Quitman High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (1-1) topped Heidelberg High School 23-6 Friday night.
Northeast Jones (1-1) will travel to Raleigh High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Lions (0-1) dropped s 36-8 decision Thursday to visiting Taylorsville High School.
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Tartars spotted the Lions an 8-0 lead Thursday night before seizing control.
Junior quarterback Ty Keyes completed 18-of-26 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. He also threw a 2-point conversion pass.
Junior Jeffery Pittman ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns, junior Travis Keyes rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Junior Tyrese Keyes, who caught four passes for 40 yards, scored on a 30-yard touchdown run. Sophomore Cedrick Beavers had two catches for 43 yards and a touchdown and senior Jabez Griffith, who had four catches for 76 yards, ran for s 2-point conversion.
The Tartars had 501 total yards.
Taylorsville (2-0) will host Jefferson Davis County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars (1-1) defeated Collins High School 36-14 Friday.
