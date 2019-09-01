First Alert: Labor Day forecast; Hurricane Dorian poses no threat to MS

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 70s.
Labor Day looks hot and dry with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
For Tuesday expect sunny and very hot conditions with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the lower 70s.
For Wednesday and Thursday look for sunny skies and very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Friday we will start in the upper 60s before reaching the low to mid-90s under sunny skies.
We will begin on Saturday in the upper 60s before reaching the lower to mid-90s under sunny skies.
For Sunday expect the skies to be sunny with lows in the lower 70s and highs in the lower to mid-90s.
Hurricane Dorian poses NO THREAT to Mississippi at all!
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.