Gametime - Week 2 of high school football
By Taylor Curet | August 31, 2019 at 2:21 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 2:21 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another Friday night is in the books. Here’s a look at some of the week 2 scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • Laurel (35) Hattiesburg (19)
  • Oak Grove (43) Wayne County (28)
  • West Jones (42) Northeast Jones (7)
  • Jefferson Davis (36) Collins (14)
  • Petal (21) Harrison Central (6)
  • Columbia (60) East Marion (14)
  • West Marion (36) Lumberton (13)
  • Seminary (32) Stone (23)
  • Perry Central (34) Richton (0)
  • Sumrall (30) Wesson (6)
  • Pass Christian (38) FCAHS (14)
  • South Jones (28) Northeast Lauderdale (21)
  • Resurrection Catholic (21) North Forrest (20)
  • Bay High (28) Purvis (14)
  • Poplarville (42) Pearl River Central (17)
  • Lamar School (51) PCS (43)
  • Adams County Christian (17) Columbia Academy (0)
  • St. Patrick (27) Sacred Heart (0)
  • Clarkdale (10) Stringer (35)
  • Bay Springs (36) Forest (19)
  • Quitman (23) Heidelberg (6)
  • Mount Olive (0) Mize (27)
  • Wayne Academy (25) Sylva-Bay Academy (14)
  • D’Iberville (6) Picayune (41)
  • Tylertown (27) North Pike (26)
  • George County (24) Greene County (0)
  • Taylorsville (36) Raleigh (8) - Thursday

