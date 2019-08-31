Gametime - Week 2 of high school football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another Friday night is in the books. Here’s a look at some of the week 2 scores from around the Pine Belt:
- Laurel (35) Hattiesburg (19)
- Oak Grove (43) Wayne County (28)
- West Jones (42) Northeast Jones (7)
- Jefferson Davis (36) Collins (14)
- Petal (21) Harrison Central (6)
- Columbia (60) East Marion (14)
- West Marion (36) Lumberton (13)
- Seminary (32) Stone (23)
- Perry Central (34) Richton (0)
- Sumrall (30) Wesson (6)
- Pass Christian (38) FCAHS (14)
- South Jones (28) Northeast Lauderdale (21)
- Resurrection Catholic (21) North Forrest (20)
- Bay High (28) Purvis (14)
- Poplarville (42) Pearl River Central (17)
- Lamar School (51) PCS (43)
- Adams County Christian (17) Columbia Academy (0)
- St. Patrick (27) Sacred Heart (0)
- Clarkdale (10) Stringer (35)
- Bay Springs (36) Forest (19)
- Quitman (23) Heidelberg (6)
- Mount Olive (0) Mize (27)
- Wayne Academy (25) Sylva-Bay Academy (14)
- D’Iberville (6) Picayune (41)
- Tylertown (27) North Pike (26)
- George County (24) Greene County (0)
- Taylorsville (36) Raleigh (8) - Thursday
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.