First Alert: Saturday evening forecast

For tonight expect mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s.
We have a 30% chance for isolated mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Labor Day only features a 20% chance for a mainly afternoon and early evening shower or thunderstorm with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
It is safe to say now that Hurricane Dorian will NOT impact our area at all. In fact sinking air on the left side of the storm, which is where we will be, make the weather hot and dry.
The forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday calls for highs to be in the mid-90s under sunny skies and mostly clear at night with lows in the lower 70s.
By Friday and Saturday, our skies will continue mostly sunny with highs will back down to the lower 90s and lows back in the upper 60s by Saturday morning.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.