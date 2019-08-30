Woman found shot to death in Mount Olive; deputies investigating

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A murder investigation is underway in Covington County after a woman was found shot to death Thursday afternoon.
Covington County Undersheriff Layne McLaurin said a tip led deputies to the body in Mount Olive. McLaurin said it appears the woman was shot several times.
McLaurin said the victim’s identity and further details will be released at a later time. WDAM will continue to follow this developing story and bring you the latest details as they become available.
