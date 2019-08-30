USM football fans enjoy pre-game activities before Alcorn State game

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi football fans are gearing up for the first game of the year, against Alcorn State, at home at The Rock.
But, they’re also enjoying many pre-game activities, both Friday night and Saturday.
On campus, they can take part in Friday Night at the Fountain and in downtown Hattiesburg, they can enjoy the second annual Alumni Block Party.
“We’re going to have live music, a DJ, plenty of food, drinks and boutique vendors, so we’re so excited to get football season started here at Southern Miss,” said Shonice Montgomery, coordinator of student and young alumni programs at USM.
There will also be plenty of tailgating activities right up until game time tomorrow night at 7 p.m.
