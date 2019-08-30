Man charged in shooting death of girlfriend in Mount Olive

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man accused of shooting at Covington County deputies and stealing a patrol car Thursday is also suspected of killing a woman in Mount Olive.
Covington County Undersheriff Layne McLaurin said Brian Douglas Allen, of Rowlett Texas, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend. Allen was also charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
McLaurin said the investigation started early in the morning when deputies responded to a call of shots fired near Mount Olive. When deputies got to the scene, McLaurin said Allen started shooting before getting into a patrol car and driving away.
“The patrol car was later found a few miles away, but Allen had run off,” McLaurin said. Allen was finally taken into custody about six hours after it all started.
Later that afternoon, a woman’s body was found shot to death on the front lawn of a home in Mount Olive. McLaurin said a tip led deputies to the body, and it appears the woman was shot several times. Her body was sent to the state crime lab and is pending an autopsy.
McLaurin said Friday morning that investigators had linked Allen to the murder. Authorities believe the incident was domestic-related.
A judge set Allen’s bond at $2.25 million.
He is currently being held at the Covington County Jail.
Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation.
