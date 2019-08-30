Madison Central football player off ventilator and awake according to family

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The condition of a Madison Central football player who collapsed two days ago is improving.
The family of Jack Houston says he is now off a ventilator and awake. According to Madison County Schools, tests show his heart function is reduced and doctors think the cause is likely a condition he was born with, or the result of a viral infection.
Doctors will treat the condition with medication and implant a defibrillator as a safety measure before he can come home.
Houston collapsed Tuesday afternoon while on the practice field. A trainer immediately stepped in. The family is expressing their gratitude for all the prayers and support.
