Low humidity & sunny weekend in store; showers return Sunday

Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 60s. Skies will be sunny all day long with low humidity!! Highs will still be warm as we reach the low 90s, but it will feel better. Weather will be perfect for those Friday Night Football games! Temps this evening will be in the low 80s to upper 70s with lows in the mid-60s.
Sunny skies and low humidity will linger into Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 90s; perfect weather for college football!
Humidity will start to return by the Sunday with highs in the low 90s, and hit-or-miss showers returning. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low the 60s!!
Next week is looking pretty dry with mostly sunny skies Tuesday into next weekend with highs in the low 90s.
We’re still watching Dorian closely. The current forecast has it making landfall on the east coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm. Afterward, it is expected to take a hard turn north and go up the eastern seaboard. Impacts to South Mississippi still look unlikely, but it is something that will have to be watched very closely so stay tuned.
