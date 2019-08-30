Last-second TD lifts PRCC to victory; Coahoma stuns Jones College

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A last-second touchdown lifted PRCC to a 35-31 victory over Itawamba Community College to open the 2019 campaign.
Terrance Humphrey’s fourth touchdown of the game went to Jaylan Wilson with 16 seconds left to give the Wildcats the go-ahead score in Fulton. A year after breaking his leg, Humphrey finished his debut with Pearl River passing for 254 yards, three touchdowns and rushing for a score.
PRCC (1-0) travels to Scooba on Thursday to take on the defending national champions East Mississippi at 7 p.m. The No.1 Lions opened the season with a 24-16 loss to Hinds.
Coahoma Community College stunned No. 4 Jones College 18-10 on Thursday in Clarksdale. The Bobcats turned the ball over five times and rendered just 134 yards of offense.
Jones visits Holmes Community College on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
