Former Oxford police officer indicted on capital murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi grand jury handed up an indictment in the case against former Oxford Police Officer Matthew Paul Kinne.
Kinne is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Dominique Clayton.
According to the indictment, Kinne broke into Clayton’s Oxford home on Suncrest Drive in May and shot her while she slept.
Oxford officers said early on in the investigation they determined that Kinne was involved with Clayton in some way, so they decided to turn over the investigation to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Kinne was fired from the police force immediately after shooting.
