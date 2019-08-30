Busy weekend in Hattiesburg expected to cause heavy traffic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is expecting an increase in traffic due to a series of events this weekend.
The city said emergency officials will increase patrol in anticipation for large crowds and heavy traffic.
Some of those events include The University of Southern Mississippi’s first home football game of the season against Alcorn State and the Labor Day holiday.
Other events happening this weekend in the “Hub City” are ‘The Wonder Show’ and Southern Miss Alumni Association’s 2nd Annual Alumni Block Party.
For more information about the events, visit the city’s website here.
