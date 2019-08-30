Busy weekend in Hattiesburg expected to cause heavy traffic

The City of Hattiesburg is working diligently with departments, including the Hattiesburg Police Department, Hattiesburg Fire Department and Parks and Recreation, along with community partners, to make sure citizens and visitors alike have a great weekend. Public safety remains our number one priority, and Hattiesburg Police Department will increase patrols where necessary. While a busy weekend in our city, we welcome Alcorn State University and fans to Hattiesburg and we look forward to a fun and safe holiday weekend for everyone.

City of Hattiesburg