Busy weekend in Hattiesburg expected to cause heavy traffic

Busy weekend in Hattiesburg expected to cause heavy traffic
The city said emergency officials will increase security in anticipation for large crowds and heavy traffic. (Source: WDAM)
By Jayson Burnett | August 30, 2019 at 8:42 AM CDT - Updated August 30 at 8:45 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is expecting an increase in traffic due to a series of events this weekend.

The city said emergency officials will increase patrol in anticipation for large crowds and heavy traffic.

The City of Hattiesburg is working diligently with departments, including the Hattiesburg Police Department, Hattiesburg Fire Department and Parks and Recreation, along with community partners, to make sure citizens and visitors alike have a great weekend. Public safety remains our number one priority, and Hattiesburg Police Department will increase patrols where necessary. While a busy weekend in our city, we welcome Alcorn State University and fans to Hattiesburg and we look forward to a fun and safe holiday weekend for everyone.
City of Hattiesburg

Some of those events include The University of Southern Mississippi’s first home football game of the season against Alcorn State and the Labor Day holiday.

Other events happening this weekend in the “Hub City” are ‘The Wonder Show’ and Southern Miss Alumni Association’s 2nd Annual Alumni Block Party.

For more information about the events, visit the city’s website here.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.