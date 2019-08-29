Second amendment sales tax holiday begins Friday

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - For three days beginning Friday, shoppers across the state who buy firearms and other hunting equipment will get a tax break.
The annual Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday will last from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.
That means you can avoid paying the state’s 7% sales tax on guns, ammo, archery equipment and other outdoor accessories.
Some retailers say the holiday also boosts business.
The Legislature passed the Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend during the 2014 session.
To see a list of eligible and non-eligible items click here
