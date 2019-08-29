PRCC tackle transforms body for final JUCO season

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River Wildcats return from a 2-7 season with redemption on their minds when they open the 2019 slate at Itawamba Community College on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Third-year head coach Ted Egger is confident in the strength of PRCC’s defensive line, with five returning starters on that front. Though, sophomore defensive tackle Terrance Monroe returns as a new man.
The Petal grad lost 70 pounds during the offseason after finishing last season at 400 pounds. At 6-foot-4, 330 pounds, Monroe can feel the difference in how fast he moves and his stamina.
“I worked out twice a day, every day,” Monroe said. “And I just put it into my mindset what I need to be and what I could achieve. And I just did it.” “He put a goal on where he wanted to get to and what he wanted to do so he could be very successful,” Egger said. “He’s gotten down to that weight and I’m excited for his season.”
