McDonald’s honor Hattiesburg employee for academic accomplishment

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg McDonald’s hosted a surprise graduation party for an employee that recently earned a degree through McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program. The party took place at the McDonald’s restaurant on 811 Broadway Drive in Hattiesburg Tuesday morning.
Stephanie Hough was celebrated for earning a degree from Colorado Tech Institute. She began working for McDonald’s as an entry level crew member and worked her way up to shift management.
Coworkers, family and regular customers who got to meet Hough over the years were there for the surprise celebration.
Since 2015, McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program has provided more than 36,000 U.S. employees an opportunity to earn a high school diploma, receive college tuition assistance, access free education advising services and learn English as a second language, including more than $580,000 in assistance to 276 McDonald’s employees in Mississippi.
