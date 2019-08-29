Jones Co. Sheriff Hodge reacts to runoff defeat

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge was on the job as usual Wednesday, the day after he lost to challenger Macon Davis in Tuesday’s Republican runoff.
Hodge, who has served three terms in office, said he’s been honored to be sheriff of Jones County and said he and his deputies will continue to faithfully serve county residents until a new administration takes over in January.
“We’re business as usual here at the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and we’ll continue to serve people with everything that we have and provide them with the highest level of protection and service that we can until the new sheriff arrives,” Hodge said.
“There will be an absolute professional transition from this office and this administration to whoever the new sheriff is,” Hodge said. “It will be much better than I found it and we’ll continue to try to refine and make this office stronger and I’ll do that right up to the last day when I pass off the keys to the new sheriff.”
Hodge said however, as his term comes to an end, there may be fewer deputies working in his department.
“There will be men and women leaving and going to other professions, going to other job opportunities, many of them maybe getting out of the career field,” Hodge said. “And so, we’ll be extremely strapped over the next three or four months, but we’ll be here to answer the emergency calls as best we can.”
Davis got 58% of the runoff vote. He will now face independent candidate Joe Berlin in the Nov. 5 general election.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.