Jim Hood tours DuBard School for Language Disorders

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Democrat governor candidate Jim Hood and his team were led around the Dubard School for Language Disorders at the University of Southern Mississippi on Thursday.
Hood has made education a priority for his campaign.
“The top three issues are education and the four parts of education that I mention, particularly childhood education," Hood said. “Roads, that’s 8,000 jobs, we can do a road bill immediately. And on healthcare, that’s a billion dollars to our economy.”
As for the school, Director Dr. Missy Schraeder is happy to have people come view the program she’s running.
“We are always thrilled to have anyone who’s interested in our children come and see what we do here at the DuBard School," said Schraeder. “And of course, I’m always thrilled that we have legislatures that are interested in education because we feel that education is the most important thing that we can do for our children.”
The students at the school focus specifically on learning how to speak and write properly regardless of the disability.
Students will get a visit Friday from the Southern Miss Golden Eagle football team where they will be able to get some autographs and pictures.
