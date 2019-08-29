Jack Abraham to start USM’s season-opener

Abraham led the nation in completion percentage (73.1) last season. Faulkner feels the Oxford native fits perfectly into his up-tempo “multiple spread” system, which emphasizes getting the football to USM’s playmakers in space. “Jack is an ultra-talented arm,” Faulkner said. “He gets the ball out as quick as anybody I’ve ever coached. He’s very smart. He’s able to take things over from the meeting room to the practice field. He’s really starting to take on that role of being a leader, being more vocal. The intangibles are what matter at the position and I think he’s growing every day in those aspects.”